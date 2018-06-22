XXXTentacion Murder: Florida Police Arrest, Charge 22-Year Old Suspect

XXXTentacion's murder case has a suspect in custody, as a 22-year old man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of the rapper, according to police. Authorities have arrested the suspect on Pompano Beach in Florida on Wednesday, June 20.

Dedrick Williams was apprehended by authorities on Wednesday evening. He is now currently charged with first-degree murder for his part in the incident in Broward County, Florida, which led to the fatal shooting of Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as the rapper and songwriter XXXTentacion, according to CNN.

Wikimedia Commons/State of Florida A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, police said Thursday, June 21.

"In just more than 48 hours, Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion," the Broward Sheriff's Office announced on the morning of Thursday, June 21.

Williams, now booked in the Broward County Sherrif's Office as confirmed by Capt. Robert Schakenberg, is also charged with a probation violation for allegedly stealing an SUV after the shooting. That is on top of driving without a valid license as well, according to the New York Daily News.

He is now ordered to be held in jail without bond, and Williams has invoked his right on Thursday, June 21, to excuse himself from further questioning.

Williams is alleged to be one of the two armed men who have approached XXXTentacion, who was outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach at the time of the incident. What was believed to be a robbery quickly escalated to a fatal shooting, as was surmised so far by the investigators.

The two suspects then reportedly fled in an SUV, and authorities are now searching for any additional suspects. At the time of his arrest, Williams was on probation for grand theft motor vehicle, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.