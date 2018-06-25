XXXTentacion's Public Funeral Announced

Wikimedia Commons/State of Florida Featured in image is late rapper XXXTentacion

Slain rapper XXXTentacion will be laid to rest in front of his fans and loved ones Wednesday, June 27.

The rapper's lawyer J. David Bogenschutz told People that the public funeral and fan memorial will take place at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida. Everyone is invited to join the final farewell from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

According to the report, the funeral service will also feature an open-casket viewing.

More details about the funeral were posted on his Instagram page, saying that cellular devices and cameras will be banned from the premises. The post also mentioned that anyone who will try to sneak in any prohibited device will be immediately asked to leave and will no longer be allowed to go inside the stadium.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed on Monday, June 18. CNN cited police reports saying that he was leaving a motorsports store just before 4 p.m. that day when two men were seen coming out of a dark SUV and killed him.

Several days later, the police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick Williams, a resident of Pompano Beach, and charged him with first-degree murder and a probation violation as well as operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.

More details about the rapper's death emerged after The New York Times saw the court documents stating that XXXTentacion's movements were tracked by the assailants before he was killed in an armed robbery.

The report revealed the sworn statement from detective John Curcio of the Broward Sheriff's Office claimed that the two men seemed to trace the rapper by car and foot.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a white tank top and bright orange sandals. These clues were used by the police to identify Williams, since the recent posts on his Instagram account reportedly showed that he was wearing the same bright orange sandals that were also seen in the footage from the security cameras located in the crime scene.

Williams is currently held without bond and is scheduled to appear in a criminal court this Monday.