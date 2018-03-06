Yahoo! Map For iOS Now Has Navigation Mode

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Yahoo! Japan has released an augmented reality mode feature for Yahoo! Maps.

Yahoo! Japan has just updated their iOS-based free online mapping portal, Yahoo! Map, on March 5. Now, the application includes an experimental augmented reality (AR) mode.

The AR mode provides a superimposed blue pathway onto the physical world so that users could follow the blue pathway towards their destined location. White arrows will also appear, signalling the supposed direction of the user.

According to Japanese virtual reality (VR) publication, MoguraVR, the AR function also leaves behind a trail of footprints as to where the users have already walked by. The footprints will help users not travel the same paths and will help them to avoid getting lost.

Signposts that show users the remaining travel distance also appear periodically. By the end of the users' travel, Kensaku, a helmeted puppy cartoon character, will be welcoming the users.

Yahoo! Japan has also reminded users that walking while using smartphones can be very dangerous, so it is important for users to be aware of their surroundings.

The AR function utilizes Apple's AR platform "ARKit," an application development tool that lets third-party developers build AR applications through a device's camera, central processing unit (CPU), GPU (graphics processing unit), and motion sensors.

The functionality of "ARKit" is available only to devices with the Apple A9 or later processors. Meanwhile, the AR mode function of Yahoo! Maps is now available on Japan-based Apple devices with the iOS 11.

Yahoo! Maps was launched 15 years ago on March 7. In 2014, a version in the form of a mobile site was released. Aside from showing users where to go, Yahoo! Maps also provides functions like showing users the local weather, powered by The Weather Channel, printing maps, and showing users reviews of local locations.

Yahoo! Maps also has an address book where Yahoo! Users can store commonly used addresses for convenience. Live traffic can also be seen through the application. Driving directions are available through the application as well.