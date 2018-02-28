'Yakuza 6: Song of Life' Developers Accidentally Release Full Game Instead of Demo

Video game developer Sega has recently released a demo of its highly anticipated Western version of its popular title "Yakuza 6: Song of Life" to make up for the fact that the release date has been pushed back once again for non-Japanese countries. However, the developer had to immediately withdraw the demo, since it accidentally released the entire game to the public.

In a tweet by Sega, the developer revealed that it "had to remove" the game from the PlayStation Store — which is something that it recognizes may upset fans who have been eagerly waiting for the game's release. The flaw of the initial demo was that players could access the entire content of "Yakuza 6: Song of Life," and Sega is now looking into the problem.

It is important to mention that the developers did not reveal if they would be releasing another demo with less content any time soon. As reported by Gamespot, the demo was only supposed to grant players access to the prologue portion of the game. Initially, multiple news outlets lauded the demo as a generous one due to the enormity of content — when in fact, they were most likely playing the full version of the highly anticipated title.

Naturally, numerous players were utterly shocked with the demo's size, which was 36.52 GB. Given the large size, it was initially thought that the demo would be rife with numerous cutscenes to set the scene for the game's huge open-world landscape, with multiple activities to do.

Another element that excited players is the feature that allows them to carry over their saved game profile from their demo version to the full game — so as to not go through the same cutscenes, dialogues, and overall prologue experience yet again.

The full version of "Yakuza 6: Song of Life" is scheduled to be released worldwide on April 17 for the PlayStation 4.