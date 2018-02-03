'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life' release date news: PlayStation 4 game delayed until April

Yakuza Sega website "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" will be pushed back to Apr. 17 after an earlier anticipated release of the game.

SEGA Games Co., one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, launched a new PlayStation 4 (PS4) game series from Japan titled "Yakuza." This 2018, SEGA promised the launch of the most awaited "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" in North America and Europe on March 20, but the company decided to move back the release to April 17 with no detailed explanation.

The company released a statement on the delay through the game's Twitter page. "This was a tough business decision we didn't make lightly," wrote the company.

With the delay of the release of the game, SEGA will reportedly launch a demo game of "Yakuza 6" on Feb. 27.

"But – with bad news, we also have some good – this gives us more time to line things up for the launch, and on Feb. 27, the demo will be available and will allow players to bring their save into the game on release," it added.

Not much information was released about the demo game, but it will allow the players to save their games and use it on the full version of the game.

Together with the launch of the full game version of "Yakuza 6," there will be a premium edition of the game with different goodies that will include a hardcover art book, two bar glasses, two ice stones, two coasters, and a special edition box.

"Yakuza" is an exploration arcade combat game focusing on the journey of Kazuma Kiryu at the fictional red light district in Tokyo. The first game launched was "Yakuza O" that immediately made a hit and was followed by "Yakuza 1 to 5."

The company assured its gamers and fans that despite the delay of the launch, there would be a release of new plans for the game series in the coming weeks.