'Yakuza 6' Western Release Moved to April 17

"Yakuza" fans have a long wait ahead of them, as Sega announced that the Western release date for the latest game is being pushed back. The company took to social media to let followers know that "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" is coming out on April 17.

"'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life's' release is being moved back a month to April 17. This was a tough business decision we didn't make lightly," Sega announced via Twitter on Friday, Feb. 2.

With the game originally slated for a March 20 launch, this announcement pushed the release date of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," or at least the Western version, several weeks back. The Japanese version of the game already launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in December of 2016, as Polygon pointed out.

There's an upside to the delay, though, as Sega assured "Yakuza" fans everywhere. The new release timeline gives them "more time to line things up for launch," as the company said in their update.

This includes coming out with a demo for "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," which will be available starting Feb. 27, and it will be one that will let those who try out the game carry over their progress into the official release of the title, if they decide to get the full version.

The new "Yakuza" features a storyline that picks up the events as they happened through the eyes of series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, as they unfolded in "Yakuza 5." It will also be the first game in the "Yakuza" series that will make use of the new Dragon Engine for the PlayStation 4, as Eurogamer noted.

In the video below, Sega introduces the western version of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" in its first trailer. The game is now set to come out on April 17.