'Yakuza Kiwami 2' to Launch in the US on Aug. 28

"Yakuza Kiwami 2," a full remake of SEGA's original "Yakuza 2," will be ready for the western market on Aug. 28 this year. The date has been confirmed for North America, with other regions like Europe likely getting the release a date later on Friday, Aug. 31.

SEGA has repurposed the graphics engine used for "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life," called the Dragon engine, to rebuild "Yakuza 2" for the PlayStation 4, as Eurogamer noted. While they were at it, SEGA also added some bonus content as well.

SEGA Yukio Terada, the fifth chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been killed, and Kazuma Kiryu is back with his young ward, Haruka Sawamura into the conflict that has always followed the Dragon of Dojima.

There's a new campaign featuring Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano, that also serves as a sort of prequel to the main game. Majima's sub-story is set sometime between "Yakuza 1" and "Yakuza 2," and it will serve as something of an introduction to his side of things later in the main storyline.

The company has also added a few mini-games, taking the time to build in the "Yakuza 0" cabaret scenario along with an interesting combination called Golf Bingo. The in-game arcade also holds an original release version of "Virtual-On."

These are some of the things that Japanese fans of the series already know too well, and this time, SEGA is promising to bring a faithful experience for audiences overseas. "Yakuza Kiwami 2" went through the lines in an effort they call "extreme localization" to ensure that everything is as they exactly meant them to come across in the English version.

"We've gone through the Yakuza Kiwami 2 script with a fine-toothed comb; every effort has been made to ensure that it's the most faithful representation of the original Japanese," SEGA explained in a news announcement via Polygon.

The video below is the announcement video for "Yakuza Kiwami 2" as SEGA brings back the remake for the PlayStation 4. The game will be coming out outside of Japan, the US included, starting Aug. 28 this year.