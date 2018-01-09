'Yama no Susume' Latest News: Season 3 to Premiere in Summer 2018; OVA to Be Released on Jan. 26

Yama no Susume Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming third season of the Japanese adventure-comedy anime series, “Yama no Susume (Recommendation of Mountaineering),” also known as “Encouragement of Climb,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Shiro.

Aoi and Hinata will be back for more mountaineering challenges on the upcoming third season of the Japanese adventure-comedy anime series, "Yama no Susume (Recommendation of Mountaineering)."

The announcement was made via the series' official site. Additionally, the anime's production staff will be holding a special event to commemorate the upcoming broadcast. This event is scheduled for June 23 and will be featuring the cast members of the series.

Moreover, the Blu-ray disc of the "Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present)" original video animation (OVA), which will be released on Friday, Jan. 26, will be bundled with a priority ticket that will give fans a chance to purchase tickets for the said event.

The series, which is also known as "Encouragement of Climb," is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiro. It tells the story of two childhood friends, Aoi Yukimura and Hinata Kuraue, who are as different as night and day when it comes to their preferred activities. While Aoi is the kind of girl who prefers to stay indoors and is harboring a fear of high places, Hinata is the outgoing type with a special preference for mountaineering.

The 12-episode first season aired in 2013, with each episode lasting for five minutes. On the other hand, the 24-episode second season, which aired in 2014, featured episodes that were 15 minutes long.

There is no official announcement yet regarding the length of the upcoming season three episodes.

Yuka Iguchi and Kana Asumi will be reprising their roles as Yuka and Kana, respectively, in both the OVA and the third season.

Japanese animation studio 8-Bit will still be animating, with Yusuke Yamamoto returning as director, along with Yuusuke Matsuo, who serves as both character designer and animation director, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who is in charge of the script.

"Yama no Susume" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in the summer.