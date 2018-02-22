'Yo-kai Watch' Latest News: 'Shadowside' Arc Premieres With a Special One-Hour Episode in April

TV Tokyo Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming “Shadowside Arc” of the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Yo-kai Watch.” It is part of Level-5’s latest cross media project and is set to air on April 13.

The popular Japanese kids' anime show, "Yo-kai Watch," will be transitioning into a brand new arc titled "Shadowside" this spring.

The announcement was reportedly made on the latest issue of Shogakukan's monthly manga magazine, "CoroCoro Comic." This will be the latest in the line of cross-media projects done by the Japan-based video game developer and publisher, Level-5.

Aside from the aforementioned arc, the said project will also feature a new game, which may potentially be developed for the Nintendo Switch, considering Level-5's recent development shift towards the said console.

Further details about other features and titles for the project will be announced at a later date.

On the other hand, "Shadowside" arc will be set after the events of the 2017 anime film "Yo-kai Watch Shadowside: Oni-o no Fukkatsu (Yo-kai Watch Shadowside: Resurrection of the Demon King)," which took place 30 years after the television anime.

It will follow the adventures of Keisuke, voiced by Haruka Tomatsu, who is the younger brother of the anime film's protagonist, Natsume. Natsume and Keisuke are the children of the previous protagonist, Keita.

Keisuke is described as a fifth grader who does not believe in ghosts, UFOs, and even yo-kai. When he noticed that Natsume has been coming home late, he decides to tail her and discovers that his sister has been going to a yo-kai detective agency. It is for this reason that Natsume is forced to involve her brother in her activities.

Aoi Yuki will be providing the voice of Natsume. Other cast members include Yoshiaki Hasegawa, Mutsumi Tamura, Tomokazu Seki, and Takaya Kuroda.

The special one-hour premiere of "Yo-kai Watch: Shadowside" arc will air on Friday, April 13, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Subsequent episodes will then air on the series' regular timeslot at 6:25 p.m. JST. The first season is also currently available in select regions outside Japan via Netflix.