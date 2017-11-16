Yolanda Adams Sings 'O Holy Night' for 'The Star' Soundtrack (Exclusive Clip)

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: the media collective) Inside The Music from The Star" with Yolanda Adams for "O Holy Night," 2017.

Leading up to the release of "The Star," which is the first major Christian animation film in 20 years, Epic Records and Sony Pictures Animation released The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who says she's "honored" to be apart of it because it reminds her of why she celebrates Christmas.

"I am so honored to sing 'O Holy Night,'" Adams said in an exclusive clip shared with The Christian Post.

"I absolutely love the song, it makes me remember why I celebrate Christmas. I believe music plays an important role in any movie and I think Christmas music puts everybody in a great mood."

The award-winning songstress called the Sony Pictures Animation movie "authentic" and encouraged everyone to go see it.

"I think people will love this amazing story called 'The Star,'" she emphasized.

Along with "O Holy Night" performed by Adams, the film's soundtrack also features original songs from mainstream superstars such as Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony and A Great Big World.

The tracklisting is led by award-winning powerhouse Carey, who penned the film's theme song, "The Star." Other artists included on the compilation are Kirk Franklin, Kelsea Ballerini, Zara Larsson, and Casting Crowns, who all provided new holiday and family-friendly recordings.

"The filmmakers of The Star have delivered a funny but faithful turn on the nativity story, and Mariah Carey's soulful performance of the film's theme song adds a layer of depth and emotion that will have audiences feeling the spirit," Spring Aspers, head of Music for Sony Pictures, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "This compilation is full of covers of Christmas classics old and new that not only perfectly fit the film, but make the perfect soundtrack for the season."

The Affirm Films movie tells the story of the first Christmas through the perspective of the animals that traveled with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and witnessed Jesus' birth.

Like the soundtrack, the film includes voiceovers from A-list celebrities such as Steven Yeun as Bo the donkey, Kelly Clarkson as Leah the horse, Anthony Anderson as Zach the goat, comedian Gabriel Iglesias as Rufus the dog, Kris Kristofferson as the Old Donkey, Gina Rodriguez as Mary (Mother of Jesus), Zachery Levi as Joseph, Oprah Winfrey as Deborah, Tyler Perry as Cyrus and Tracy Morgan as Felix.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated writer/director Tim Reckart ("Head Over Heels") and produced by DeVon Franklin ("Miracles from Heaven"), "The Star" will hit theaters Nov. 17, just in time for the holiday season.

The album is now available HERE. For more information about the film, click here.