'Yooka-Laylee' Coming to Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Games' open-world platformer "Yooka-Laylee" is coming to Nintendo Switch on Thursday, Dec. 14.

playtonicgames 'Yooka-Laylee' arrives on Nintendo Switch this Dec. 14

A Wii U version of "Yooka-Laylee" was promised during Playtonic's 2015 crowdfunding campaign, but the plans were abandoned a year later. Eventually the studio announced that the title will be made available on Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch.

"Yooka-Laylee" launched last April. It is available on Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. And in May, the game received an update that improved its third-person camera, a feature which has been greatly criticized since its launching.

The developers teamed up with Nintendo to polish the title which will run at 900p in docked mode and 600p in portable mode.

"The Playtonic team has spent many, many months optimising Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch (with technical help and support from Nintendo and Unity themselves!) and we believe we're delivering a version Nintendo fans can be proud of," the studio said in a statement.

This version will come with a new set of updates, one of which is an internal achievements system. It will also come with support for single Joy-Con across all eight games in the multiplayer arcade mode. Additionally, the major patch that other versions of the title have already received —such as a brand new camera mode, controls, menu options, and music among others —will be carried over to the Switch version.

IGN rated "Yooka-Laylee" a 7.0. "While it lacks the heart and polish of some of its incredible predecessors," the publication said in its review, "it's a good reminder that this genre, once thought to be dead, still has some life left in it," they added.

"Yooka-Laylee" debuts on Nintendo Switch on Thursday, Dec. 14. Pre-orders will be available a week earlier, on Dec. 7, through the Nintendo eShop.