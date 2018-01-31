'You Are My Friend' Fred Rogers Biopic News: Tom Hanks to Play Mr. Rogers

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on January 18, 2017.

Tom Hanks is set to play Mr. Rogers in the biopic "You Are My Friend."

"Diary of a Teenage Girl" director Marielle Heller attached to direct. In an official statement, she said that she is "thrilled" to make "You Are My Friend."

The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit. As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life's work. I can't wait to bring his story to the public and be a part of such a thoughtful, smart group of people who are all coming together to make this film, which truly feels to me like an antidote to our very fractured culture.

With a script written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, "You Are My Friend" is inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod.

It will focus on the latter begrudgingly accepted an assignment to write a profile piece on Mr. Rogers, which ultimately changed his outlook in life.

TriStar Pictures will distribute "You Are My Friend" worldwide while Big Beach Films will produce it along with Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, and Youree Henley. Turtletaub and Saraf stated:

Now more than ever, we all need a re-introduction to Fred Rogers' message of uncompromising love and kindness between all living things. Mari Heller is the perfect visionary filmmaker to bring Noah and Micah's script to life and because of her vision and this remarkable script, we have the quintessential actor to play Fred Rogers.

Leah Holzer will serve as executive producer with Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster, whose true story for Black List in 2013 inspired the project. TriStar president Hannah Minghella said of the Mr. Rogers biopic:

This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite. We are proud to partner with Marielle, Tom and everyone at Big Beach to bring this inspirational true story to audiences all over the world.

The production for "You Are My Friend" will begin in September with a release date set for 2019.