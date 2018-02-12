Asahi Production Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai (You don't know GUNMA yet.),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hiroto Ida.

An anime adaptation has been announced for the Japanese comedy manga series, "Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai (You don't know GUNMA yet)."

The announcement was reportedly made at the solo concert of the voice actress Aya Uchida held at Toyosu Pit in Tokyo, Japan last Feb. 4. Uchida, who is a native of Gunma, will be performing the ending theme song titled, "So Happy," for the upcoming anime series.

Hiroto Ida created the source manga, which debuted online via Shinchosha's "Kurage Bunch" website in October 2013. It has since been published in eight collected volumes. The manga was adapted into a four-episode live-action television series and a live-action film in 2017, both of which starred Shotaro Mamiya as the protagonist Nori Kamitsuki.

On the other hand, the upcoming anime series is the collaborative project of Asahi Production and CJT under the direction of Mankyuu, who has previously worked on "The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Gekijou." Mankyuu will be in charge of supervising the series' scripts, while Tomonori Kogawa, who has previously worked on "Densetsu Kyojin Ideon," and "Aura Battler," handles the character designs.

The series tells the story of a guy named Nori, who moves from Chiba Prefecture to a rather fictionalized version of Gunma Prefecture located in the northwest of Tokyo. Gunma has quite a fearsome reputation on the internet, and this is all that Nori knows of it until he finds himself making contact and forging connections with the people who live, love, and uphold the true cultures of Gunma.

However, this does not mean that he will not suffer from bouts of culture shock every once in a while.

"You don't know GUNMA yet" will premiere sometime in April on Gunma TV, Animax, and GyaO! Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available at a later date. Fans can watch out for upcoming updates by following the series' official Twitter page.