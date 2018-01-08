CBS/YoungandtheRestless "Young and the Restless" will see Graham fight the Abbott family.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are working on their relationship. Meanwhile, Graham (Max Shippee) creates chaos among the Abbott family.

This week on CBS' "Young and the Restless," Lily and Cane will be working on their relationship. According to the spoilers from Soap Central, Cane is hopeful that the kiss he shared with Lily will bring her back to him.

Cane is trying hard to fight for their relationship, but Lily has to make a decision of whether she will stay and with him to continue their marriage or if she will pursue her dreams in Paris.

Lily will have some doubts because she feels lost in her life right now. She's in a place where she's confused about her how life is going and how it should be, but Cane will help clear her mind by supporting her always.

Cane will not try to stop Lily in pursuing what she wants. His efforts will soon prosper, as Lily will decide to stay with Cane and work on their marriage.

Meanwhile, Graham will battle with the Abbott family in acquiring power over Dina's (Marla Adams) wealth.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Jack (Peter Bergman) Abbott will try to prove that Graham is only using Dina for her money. However, Graham has a trick up his sleeve that traps the Abbott siblings.

Graham makes a move that could prevent Jack from claiming the chief executive officer position in the family company. When Jack tries to block Graham, he threatens him further with legal action.

This will push Jack to the edge, becoming in touch with his dark side to save Dina from Graham's agendas. Also, Traci will also ask help from Paul (Doug Davidson) to intervene in their conflict with Graham.

New episodes of "Young and the Restless" air on weekdays on CBS.