CBS/YoungandtheRestless "Young and the Restless" will see Graham fight the Abbott family.

Spoilers for the Thursday episode of "Young and the Restless" reveal that Graham (Max Shippee) will not be able to leave Genoa City. The episode will also follow Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) as they fight for Jabot.

In the upcoming episode, Ashley and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will go to Graham's hotel room to serve him a restraining order, preventing him from carrying out his plan to leave Genoa City. Elsewhere in the episode, Traci (Beth Maitland) will show Jack a document that will prove that Graham and Dina (Marla Adams) are actually a legal couple. The said document is a marriage certificate dated October, when Graham took Dina away from the hospital.

Spoilers reveal that when Ashley and Michael arrive at the Abbotts' house, the lawyer will tell them that he will have Graham and Dina's marriage annulled because Dina was not in a good mental state at the time of their wedding. As for Ashley, she will have an inkling that Graham is up to something bad.

While troubled by Graham, Ashley will find out through Jack that the Jabot lab has been set up. Ashley and Traci will tell him that he should not be concerned with the lab anymore since he is no longer the CEO of Jabot. However, it looks like there is no stopping him from fighting for the throne.

Elsewhere in the episode, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to patch things up with each other after the events in the previous episode. Victoria will also urge Reed to go to court but he will refuse. Not knowing what to do with him anymore, J.T. will try to talk some sense to him by telling him that he's acting childish and that he should go to court to take responsibility for his actions and grow from the experience.

"The Young and the Restless" airs on weekdays on CBS.