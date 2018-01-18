'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: J.T. and Victoria's Affair Continues to Sizzle

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for "The Young and the Restless"

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will remain to be a huge distraction for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, J.T. and Victoria's affair will continue even if both believe that it is a mistake. She knows that seeking comfort from a married man will only lead her to more heartaches. As far as the viewers are concerned, Victoria has endured all the anguish in the world when it comes to love. Travis (Michael Roark) broke her heart, while Billy (Jason Thompson) killed the little confidence she has with herself. In a fit of despair, she spent a night with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) and ended up regretting that as well.

Though Victoria is satisfied with the no-strings-attached hookups with J.T., speculations indicate that this will soon change as their start having feelings for each other. J.T., though, is expected to leave Genoa City soon. He plans to repair his marriage with Mac (Clementine Ford). If Victoria ends up falling in love with him, she will have another broken heart to nurse. Meanwhile, the series will also see the Abbott siblings struggling to win custody of their sick mother Dina (Marla Adams). Graham (Max Shippee), however, will do everything in his power to thwart their attempts.

When it was revealed that Graham was actually married to Dina, Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) were flabbergasted. They knew that convincing the court to put their mom in their care has become even more difficult. The siblings all agree that Graham is bad news. Still, they are not aware that Graham actually plans to kill Dina by poisoning her. Last time, he broke into the Jabot lab to steal a deadly chemical. Graham even got Ashley's fingerprint in the syringe that he would be using. This is to make sure that when Dina's murder is revealed, the evidence will lead to Ashley.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.