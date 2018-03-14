'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Gets Attacked According to Leaked Script

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for "The Young and the Restless"

A cast member of the popular "Young and the Restless" series has just leaked that Victor might get attacked in the coming weeks.

According to a new report, actress Lauralee Bell, best known for portraying the role of Christine Blair through the years on "Young and the Restless," recently uploaded an image to her social media account that revealed a snippet of a script for an upcoming episode.

The script in question was uploaded as an Instagram Story which Bell took while watching the latest season of "American Idol."

"These incredible idol stories are making it impossible to study," the actress wrote on top of the image.

The script itself features Christine Blair, Bell's character, talking to Police Chief Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) about some sort of incident. The script makes a reference to "blood found at a crime scene" at Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) ranch.

The dialogue continues with Paul telling Christine that they have collected DNA swabs from "every guy" employed at the ranch but none of them match the evidence found in the scene of the crime. They go on to discuss the issue further, speculating on who could have possibly attacked Victor.

Given how Bell uploaded this script just a few days ago and that she is still in the middle of studying it, it is unlikely that fans will be able to see this episode until a few weeks from now, perhaps even a month.

It is also unlikely that any major repercussions will befall the actress for this given her history with the show as well as her family connections. To those unaware, Lauralee is the daughter of series creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. She has also been a character on the show since the early '80s, so it is likely that she has a lot of pull behind the scenes.

"Young and the Restless" airs every weekday on CBS. Timeslots may vary depending on location.