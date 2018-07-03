Young Boy Sells All His Toys to Pay for His Loyal Service Dog's Medication

GoFundMe/Jennifer Jayne Connor Jayne and his beloved service dog Copper.

A 10-year-old boy from New York will do everything to save the life of his service dog, even if he had to sell all his beloved toys.

Connor Jayne has been with Copper the Doberman for the past four years. Copper is his service and emotional support dog that helps him deal with his seizures and anxiety attacks, and they are inseparable.

But in June, Jayne's family noticed that Copper developed a limp. They eventually found out that his condition was actually called the Wobbler's disease.

PetMD mentioned that the Wobbler's disease is a condition that is commonly seen in large and giant-breed dogs where their spinal cord or nerve roots are being compressed. This can bright them pain and a wobbly gait. Treatments for this condition are normally expensive, but the young boy knows that his furry friend needs it to live a comfortable life.

Speaking with Inside Edition, Jayne's mother revealed that he wanted to sell all his toys to help with Copper's medical expenses.

"He went and cleaned out his entire playroom and because that's what he wanted," Jennifer Jayne, Connor's mom, told Inside Edition. "He is that type of kid," she added.

The boy's mom also mentioned that he sold the toys through a garage sale in late June.

"He was quite the little salesman," Jennifer also stated. "He said the dog was more important than any toys," she continued.

Aside from toys, the boy also made some lemonade and other treats that he can sell for added cash.

The efforts that Jayne are doing for Copper could be his way to payback for all his help over the years. Copper was the first one to alert his parents at night whenever he is having seizures by barking. He also lays on top of the boy whenever he is having anxiety attacks.

The Jaynes also started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Copper's medical expenses. At the moment, the family's goal of raising $2,800 already surpassed its mark and was able to reach $17,845 in 19 days.