'Young & Hungry' Season 5 News: Emily Osment Shares Update on Freeform Drama

Facebook/YoungandHungryTV Featured is a promo image for "Young & Hungry."

Fans have been waiting for new "Young & Hungry" episodes since 2017. While Freeform has yet to announce an official release date for the back half of season 5, Emily Lead assures everyone that the show is returning this year.

"Hey everybody, neither me nor anyone else in the cast knows when Young and Hungry is coming back, Osment wrote on Twitter on Feb. 6. "Our final ten episodes will air this year sometime, but it is still uncertain when that is. I see all your replies, yes I am annoyed too! We love you, please be patient!"

According to CarterMatt, the long delay for season 5 might mean Freeform is taking a different route with its TV shows. The network seemed to be dropping shows that previously aired when it was still called ABC Family, which included "Pretty Little Liars," "Switched at Birth" and "Baby Daddy." All of those programs have been cancelled and it looks like "Young & Hungry" is slated to join them.

After all Osment already confirmed that the next 10 episodes are the series' last. That announcement does not come as a huge surprise since the show has been off the air for a long time without any kind of promotion.

In other news, Osment attended two reunions with her fellow "Hannah Montana" earlier this month. The TV star met up with Jason Earles made it a double date night as they supported close pal Mitchel Musso at the premiere of his new film.

The three of them then reunited with Moises Arias just a few days later. Although Miley Cyrus could not be there to join them, she took to Twitter to say she wished she could have seen them as well.

"Young & Hungry" season 5 is expected to return with new episodes this year on Freeform.