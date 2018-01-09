'Young Sheldon' Already Renewed for Season 2

(Photo: CBS) A still from "Young Sheldon."

"Young Sheldon" is just halfway through its first season, but CBS already gave the green light to a second season for the hit "The Big Bang Theory" prequel.

This comes as no shock as the series starring Ian Armitage as the titular character, was a ratings champion from the get-go, even matching its parent series, easily becoming the most-watched new comedy on any network in 18 years.

In fact, CBS committed to a full series order only after just one episode of "Young Sheldon," which is now the number one comedy and second overall, and ranks third among all scripted series in the demo behind "The Big Bang Theory" and "This Is Us."

It was the most successful attempt of a spinoff for the long-running sitcom and the first freshman comedy at CBS to earn such pickup. All of that was achieved by "Young Sheldon" just 10 episodes into its first year.

Speaking about the early renewal of the series, which features the original Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons himself, as executive producer and narrator, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said:

"Young Sheldon" has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it's been on the air,". "While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can't wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd [Spiewak]'s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older ... and smarter.

While it is looking like fans would likely see a lot more of "Young Sheldon," it is rumored that the days of "The Big Bang Theory" are numbered with cast member Johnny Galecki saying that the cast and crew feel like season 12 is the best time to wrap up the show.