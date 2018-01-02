'Young Sheldon' Episode 10 Spoilers: Sheldon Transfers Schools

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Sheldon (Iain Armitage) transfers to a school for the gifted.

Young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) will finally go to a school where the students are gifted like him in episode 10 of "Young Sheldon."

On the next episode of "Young Sheldon," titled "An Eagle Feather, A String Bean, and An Eskimo," Sheldon will experience what it's like to be surrounded by gifted children just like he is.

According to the episode 10 listing on The Futon Critic, Sheldon will be relocating to Dallas to attend a school that caters to gifted children.

In the episode 10 promo, Sheldon and his parents — Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) and George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) — will visit the prestigious school for an interview where the young genius is amazed at how well-behaved the students are.

When Mary takes note that the students are proper because they're smart just like Sheldon is, the young genius arrives at a shocking realization for himself.

"I've been going to school in a zoo," Sheldon announced.

The promo also promises that episode 10 will give viewers "all the feels," as Sheldon is seen hugging his Meemaw (Annie Potts). Based on the episode 10 listing, the hour might revolve around Sheldon's family as he realizes how much they adore the young genius in his absence.

Meanwhile, Perry's character has become such an icon from when her mother Laurie Metcalf first portrayed Mary Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared how she worked hard on perfecting the character she and her mother share.

"I went back and rewatched all of her scenes. I wanted to remind myself and make sure I was living in the same ballpark as she was, in terms of how she carried herself and what the accent sounded like," Perry explained.

Perry also revealed that she had to audition for the role with series creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, and that she feels lucky that she had the mannerisms her mother has to use it as part of playing Mary.

"Young Sheldon" airs every Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.