CBS/Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) quarantines himself.

In episode 13, young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) will get in trouble at school for being himself. Meanwhile, Annie Potts talks about landing the role of Meemaw.

On the next episode of "Young Sheldon," titled "A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek," Sheldon ends up in detention for being himself when a certain situation hits the school.

According to the episode 13 listing on The Futon Critic, a flu outbreak hits Medford. Sheldon, being the germophobe that he is, will undergo extreme measures to keep himself safe and untouched by the spreading virus.

In the episode 13 promo, Sheldon appears to have created a quarantined area in their garage. He's locked himself in it, wearing what appears to be an astronaut costume. His mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), visits him in the garage and asks him why he's wearing a Halloween costume.

"In case of a breach!" Sheldon answers.

Even inside the house, the young genius has taken precautions to make sure he won't get the flu. While eating at the dinner table, Sheldon wears gloves and a face mask.

Meemaw (Annie Potts) mentions the elephant in the room and asks the adults on the table, "We're ignoring this?"

But even though Sheldon remains safe from the flu, his actions, unfortunately, lands him in detention.

Meanwhile, Potts shared with The Hamilton Spectator that before she landed "Young Sheldon," she was already looking for "one more shot at the rodeo." However, Potts admitted that she was having a hard time finding a show where she would fit in.

But with "Young Sheldon," Potts said that it brought her that last shot.

"With this show, I have a very good horse," Potts revealed. The actress also revealed that Meemaw's relationship with her grandchildren appears to be very fun.

"I think she's just a classic grandmother who's permissive and amused by the children. She usually doesn't really bear much responsibility except for whatever success they have. Then she would take responsibility for that," said Potts.

Episode 13 of "Young Sheldon" airs on on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.