Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see the titular genius getting an unsupervised afternoon.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Potato Salad, a Broomstick, and Dad's Whiskey," states that Mary (Zoe Perry) will take a job as a church secretary. And, while her job description does not cover it, she will find herself serving as a marriage counselor to Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby). At home, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy (Raegan Revord) will have the afternoon all to themselves.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Missy and Sheldon spending some time together as no one else is at home with them. Sheldon is doing homework, which Missy asks him about.

"You act like an old person," Missy says, which Sheldon takes as a compliment.

But, while Sheldon may act like an old person, he is definitely still a kid. He and his sister find themselves scared of being alone, screaming at the ring of their phone and unleashing a fire extinguisher at an unknown person.

"I don't think I'm cut out for this latchkey life," Sheldon says.

Meanwhile, as previewed in the sneak peek videos, Mary is excited about her new job at the church. Her tasks include bookkeeping, handling the maintenance issues, and planning social events. But, most of all, she is looking forward to being in charge of coming up with and changing the sign at the front of the church. George (Lance Barber), however, is more concerned about the children.

Mary turns to her mother for help with looking after the twins when she is busy at work. However, Meemaw (Annie Potts) declines, saying she has better things to do every afternoon. She suggests getting a babysitter instead, but Mary argues that hiring someone would mean having to incur another daily expense. Georgie (Montana Jordan) is also unavailable. Left with no other choice, Meemaw proposes letting the twins stay at home by themselves since Sheldon is a responsible kid.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 returns Thursday, March 1, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.