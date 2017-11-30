'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Attempts to Prove NASA Wrong

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) challenging a NASA representative.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "A Patch, a Modem and a Zantac," states that a representative from NASA will visit Sheldon's school. However, instead of being excited, Sheldon will find himself feeling insulted. The representative will dismiss Sheldon's science, causing the young genius to set out to prove the NASA employee wrong.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features young Sheldon looking for a way to acquire a computer in order to get to NASA. Sheldon takes matters into his own hands and makes a call to take out a second mortgage. Being only nine years old, the bite-sized genius is dismissed, and Sheldon points out that he is being discriminated against because of his age.

Sneak peeks have also been released for the upcoming episode. In class, the NASA representative explains how expensive it is to launch rockets into space. Sheldon asks a reasonable question and offers to help with the math, but the representative belittles him because of his age. It is revealed by older Sheldon (Jim Parsons) through a voiceover that he chose his career path because of "nincompoops" like the NASA representative.

Another sneak peek shows an extended look at Sheldon speaking to the loan officer, asking to take out a second mortgage. However, before he can finish negotiating with Dorothy Fitzpatrick, Mary (Zoe Perry) grabs the phone and hangs up.

The final sneak peek features Sheldon's parents and grandma talking. Meemaw (Annie Potts) reveals that she already got Sheldon to calm down by giving him cough syrup. Mary looks mad at first but eventually relents. George (Lance Barber) posits grounding Sheldon by disallowing him from going to Radio Shack for a month.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.