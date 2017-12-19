'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Attempts to Teach Georgie Math for a Price

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tutoring his older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Spock, Kirk, and Testicular Hernia," states that Georgie's future on the football team will be in jeopardy, thanks to his poor grades. George Sr. (Lance Barber), who wants to have Georgie keep playing, will make an arrangement with Sheldon to tutor his older brother so that he can stay on the team.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sheldon in gym class, trying to do a sit-up. He is visibly struggling to do even just one. The next scene shows Sheldon teaching Georgie math, but the latter points out that the young genius may not be a good teacher. Sheldon does not think that is possible and even goes to his brother's room at night to settle things.

Apart from a teaser trailer, sneak peeks into the episode have also been released. The first one sees Sheldon trying to get into Georgie's room, but his older brother would not let him. He only allows him to enter when George Sr. intervenes. Sheldon, disgusted by Georgie's room, starts to clean up as he gauges his brother's knowledge in math. He realizes that the task is going to be more difficult than he initially thought, and tells his father that $20 is not enough to make him teach Georgie.

The second and final sneak peek shows Georgie presumably giving Sheldon some advice on something. After being told to leave, Sheldon thanks his brother for his help. In the living room, Mary (Zoe Perry) overhears her sons' conversation and feels happy that they are getting along. She points it out to George Sr. and even makes a joke, but her husband is too busy watching television to pay any attention to her.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.