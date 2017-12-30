'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Excitedly Goes to a New School for Gifted Children

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) going off to a new school.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "An Eagle Feather, a String Bean, and an Eskimo," states that the young genius will move to Dallas, Texas, in order to attend a school for gifted children. While Sheldon may be happy to find his place in a school that will actually support his genius, his family will experience some sadness because of his absence. The rest of the Cooper household will have a hard time accepting the fact that their youngest is not living with them anymore.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Meemaw (Annie Potts) opening the door to a well-dressed Sheldon. He is sporting his new school's uniform. His grandmother thinks he looks nice, and so does he. "I know," Sheldon says smugly. "I look great."

The scene then cuts to Sheldon, accompanied by his parents, Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber), going down the halls of his new school. By the looks of it, they are all very impressed with the busts of important men and the behaved students. Sheldon notices that the other students are all keeping to themselves and studying. "They're so quiet," he says.

His mother tells him that they are all very smart, much like her own son. With a new environment, Sheldon realizes that his old school, along with his former classmates, is quite messy and disorganized. "I've been going to school in a zoo," he says.

Sheldon's close relationship with his grandmother is also further shown, as Meemaw embraces the young boy in her arms. George asks an old lady, who looks to be the headmistress of sorts, if her husband also works in the school. She tells the Cooper family that her husband is actually an astrophysicist who works for NASA. Sheldon looks very impressed and tells his mother that he is "tingling," presumably with excitement.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.