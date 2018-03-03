'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Gets A Crush On An Upperclassman

Facebook/ YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see the little genius making new friends.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Dolomite, Apple Slices and a Mystery Woman," states that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) will become friends with an upperclassman. This new friend of his will open his world into a new field of science.

But, with Sheldon's social life taking off, his parents will begin to worry. This will lead Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber) to argue on the right way to deal with Sheldon's newfound popularity.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sheldon and Tam (Ryan Phuong) in the library. A girl, Libby (Anjelika Washington), walks by them, and she immediately catches the attention of the young genius.

Prior to meeting Amy (Mayim Bialik) on "The Big Bang Theory," the older Sheldon has been known not to have many romantic entanglements, with his friends even growing suspicious of his sexuality at one point. However, it looks like the younger Sheldon is not quite the same.

The clip teases Sheldon getting a crush on Libby. He confidently walks up to her and introduces himself, with Tam watching close by. Libby informs Sheldon that she already knows who he is. He is surprised by this, but she makes a convincing argument as to how she knows him.

"There's only one 9-year-old in high school," she says, "and you still have your baby teeth."

Sheldon takes this as a compliment, loudly whispering his excitement over to Tam that she knows who he is. And, while it may not be going as smooth as any person would think, Sheldon believes otherwise.

"It's going well," he tells his friend, who puts both thumbs up and flashes a smile in response. Tam points out that Sheldon's "lack of testosterone makes you adorable to women."

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.