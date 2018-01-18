Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) asking his parents for a computer.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Computer, a Plastic Pony and a Case of Beer," states that Mary (Zoe Perry) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) will have an intense disagreement regarding money. Sheldon will want to own a computer, and he goes to his parents to ask for it with no ill intentions. However, he inadvertently causes Mary and George Sr. to fight about the family's finances.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the young genius at a store, using one of its computers on display. It does not come as a surprise that Sheldon would want to own and use a computer since he is extremely smart for his age. He tells his mother that they "really need to get one of these," referring to the computer at the store. However, his sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), shuts him down.

"We got you and your big head," Missy says.

The next scene shows Sheldon opening a large box that is labeled "Tandy 1000 SL Personal Computer." However, the scene changes before viewers can get a look at what is inside.

The Cooper family does not have enough money for the computer, it seems, so George Sr. offers a suggestion. He says that he was Sheldon's age, he mowed lawns and "made pretty good money." But, Mary does not seem to be on board with the idea of Sheldon mowing lawns.

"He's so pale," she says. "Five minutes in the sun and he'd burst into flames."

George Jr. (Montana Jordan), who is seated between his mother and Meemaw (Annie Potts), comments on how much he would love to see that happen. All three adults tell the kid to shut up, with Meemaw smacking his head from behind.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.