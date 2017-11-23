'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Rises to Popularity at School

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) becoming the popular kid in school.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Solar Calculator, a Game Ball, and a Cheerleader's Bosom," states that Sheldon will inexplicably become popular at school because of his skills in statistics, which will help the football team improve. While most kids would love to be popular, Sheldon will struggle with his new social status.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a football game at school and Sheldon's parents cheering in the crowd. By the looks of it, Sheldon's statistical skills are definitely of help to the team.

At school, all of the students cheer for Sheldon and give him high fives. One of the teenagers picks Sheldon up and spins him around, terrifying the little genius. A cheerleader embraces Sheldon, who points out to his friend that she "hugged me to her bosom." His friend raises his hand up for a high five, but Sheldon declines.

"No more high fives," he says. "I can't keep washing my hands."

In the previous episode, titled "A Therapist, a Comic Book, and a Breakfast Sausage," viewers saw Sheldon choke on a sausage and become scared of eating solid foods again. George (Lance Barber) and Mary (Zoe Perry) took their child to a therapist to help him with his fear, but it did not turn out so well.

At the therapist's waiting room, however, Sheldon discovered comic books and left to find a comic book store without telling his parents. There, he met a new friend and overcame his fear of eating solid foods, thanks in large part to superheroes. By the time he got home, though, his parents had contacted the police because they thought he was missing.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.