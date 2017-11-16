'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Struggles With His Fear of Solid Foods After Choking

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) encountering a near-death situation.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Therapist, a Comic Book, and a Breakfast Sausage," states that Sheldon will choke on his breakfast sausage one morning. The experience will have a lasting effect on the young genius, as he will grapple with his fear of solid foods. On a more positive note, Sheldon will also learn about comic books for the first time, which sets up a lifelong love of the art form.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It shows the moment Sheldon chokes on his breakfast sausage. Mary (Zoe Perry) rushes to his side and calls George (Lance Barber) for help. His father picks him up by his legs and literally turns him upside down. George tries to get him to stop choking as the older Sheldon (Jim Parsons) voices his thoughts during the moment.

"They say your life passes before your eyes. All I saw was my brother licking jelly and putting it back in the jar," Sheldon narrates. The young Sheldon is more concerned about the cleanliness and avoiding contamination. So, when his mother frantically asks him to say something, all he can think about is the jar of jelly.

"You have to throw away that jelly," the young kid replies.

In the previous episode, titled "Poker, Faith, and Eggs," George suffered a minor heart attack and went to the hospital with Mary. With the parents gone, it was up to Meemaw (Annie Potts) to look after the children.

However, Georgie (Montana Jordan) took the keys to Meemaw's car while she was asleep and drove to the hospital with Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord). Sheldon, an atheist, prayed to Catholic mathematician Blaise Pascal for his father's recovery, figuring that the French theologian would pass his message to God.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.