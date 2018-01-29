'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: Sheldon Takes Drastic Measures to Stay Healthy During Flu Season

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) germaphobia in full effect.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Sneeze, Detention and Sissy Spacek," states that the flu season will come to Medford. Determined to stay healthy and germ-free, a young Sheldon will do whatever it takes — even if it means going to the extremes.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sheldon in class, struggling to open his briefcase. His teacher sneezes in front of the whole class, causing the young genius to panic. His eyes widen in both shock and disgust.

A lot of students at the school seem to be catching the flu as well, as they cough and sneeze freely. Sheldon dodges every sick person in the hallway and tries his best to stay away from the infected.

Of course, for a germaphobe like Sheldon, simply keeping away is not enough. The scene cuts to the Cooper family having dinner together, with Sheldon donning a surgical face mask in order to keep the germs at bay and allow him to stay healthy. The rest of his family eat in silence before Meemaw (Annie Potts) breaks the tension.

"We're ignoring this?" she asks, referring to the extreme measure Sheldon has taken in an effort to remain free from the flu.

Little does she know, this is only the beginning for the young genius. Mary (Zoe Perry) opens the garage door to find that Sheldon has put a plastic barrier between himself and the outside world. As if separating himself is not extreme enough, he also makes a point to cover himself by dressing up in an astronaut costume — complete with a helmet. His mother asks him why he is wearing the costume, and Sheldon fills her in.

"In case of a breach," he says.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.