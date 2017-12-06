'Young Sheldon' Season 1 Spoilers: The Kids Step In on a Family Feud

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional image for 'Young Sheldon'

The upcoming episode of "Young Sheldon" season 1 will see the kids keeping their family from fighting.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Brisket, Voodoo, and Cannonball Run," states that Meemaw (Annie Potts) will not want to give her secret brisket recipe to George Sr. (Lance Barber). This will result in an ugly family feud, which the kids will try to fix by throwing around ideas on the right way to do just that.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with George Sr. very exciting about something happening. Meemaw describes her recipe as "the holy grail," and the kids all look concerned. Young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) asks his father to accompany him to the living room and seems to make up a strange excuse for why.

A sneak peek for the upcoming episode also offers a glimpse at what is to come. The clip shows Sheldon playing with his train set when he is interrupted by Missy (Raegan Revord) and Georgie (Montana Jordan), who tells him that they need to talk about something.

Georgie says that their mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), may want a divorce due to the issue between George Sr. and Meemaw. Sheldon tells him that a divorce, as well as a breakup of the family, is highly unlikely. Missy, who has been playing with Sheldon's toys all the while, agrees with her twin and cites Fred and Wilma from "The Flintstones" as an example.

In an effort to fix things, Georgie tells Sheldon that they should think of a way to get Meemaw to give the brisket recipe to their father. Sheldon does not seem too positive about it, but he is more concerned about Missy touching all of his things.

"Young Sheldon" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.