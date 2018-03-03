'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage to Reprise His Role in Season 2 of 'Big Little lies'

Facebook/ YoungSheldonCBS Screenshot of Iain Armitage portraying the role of Sheldon Cooper in sitcom "Young Sheldon"

Young television star Iain Armitage will reprise his role as Ziggy Chapman in season 2 of television drama series "Big Little Lies." HBO confirmed the news, and it looks like Armitage will be able to handle his role in the drama and being the protagonist in the comedy series "Young Sheldon."

Armitage's name was added on the list of actors who will be returning for the second season. Armitage's character is Jane Chapman's (Shailene Woodley) son in the Golden Globe winning series. Fans of Armitage are happy for the star's return to the series. The 8-year-old star now has two hit television shows renewed for a second season, "Big Little Lies" and "Young Sheldon." The spin-off series was renewed back in January, and in it Armitage will have to juggle being a genius and a cute innocent child who does not have any interest in physics.

There are still no further updates from HBO about the caliber of Ziggy on the next season as the show faces an even bigger problem. Armitage is not the only recently confirmed returning actor but James Tupper as well. Nathan Carlson, played by Tupper, is sure to come back on the show. Many are now waiting for new updates on season 2 of "Big Little Lies," as well as trailers. According to HBO, second season will "continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."

Fans of the drama series are still waiting for the release date of the second season, which is expected to fall in 2019. Viewers are of course excited to see Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep in Monterey joining the already star-studded cast. The year 2017 was a big one for "Big Little Lies" with the success of the first season and for winning three Golden Globe Awards including Best Limited Series.