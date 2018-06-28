Young 'This Is Us' Star Claps Back on Trolls Who Bully Him for His Smile

"This Is Us" star Lonnie Chavis wants the bullies who constantly pick on him to "fix" their heart.

The 10-year-old actor, who portrays the role of young Randall Pearson in the hit NBC family drama, posted a video on his Instagram account to clap back on the social media trolls who were mocking him for the gap in his teeth.

"To all the trolls who have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap, I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?" the young star said in the video that he filmed himself while inside an automobile.

Chavis also reminded the social media trolls that there are terrible consequences due to bullying. "There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y'all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, it's stupid," he also said.

In addition, the child star said that while he can handle all the rude comments that he receives on his Instagram account, but there are other kids who cannot deal with the hurtful words that were being thrown at them, which can force them to change their personalities to avoid being criticized.

According to Chavis, everyone should not be afraid to be who they want to be or do whatever they want to do.

Because of his post, several celebrities sent their support to the young star according to E! News. One of them is "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown who praised him for being an inspiration, while La La Anthony said that she sent the video to his son Kiyan.

On the other hand, socialite Gigi Hadid also advised Chavis not to touch his tooth gap because he looks good despite the flaw.

NBC is expected to release the premiere episode of "This Is Us" season 3 later this year.