Facebook/YoungerTV "Younger" season 5 began table reads this week.

Season 5 returns with Charles Michael Davis as a series regular, continuing his role as Zane Anders. Meanwhile, the cast of "Younger" has begun production for season 5 this week.

Davis, who plays as Kelsey's (Hilary Duff) love interest in season 4, has been promoted to a series regular in "Younger" season 5, TVLine confirmed. However, fans may have already anticipated that Davis' Zane will be part of the series past season 4.

In the previous season, Zane was officially hired by Empirical Press, which only meant that he will be working alongside Kelsey and the rest of them like clockwork.

Meanwhile, although TV Land hasn't announced a premiere date for season 5 yet, the cast of "Younger" has already begun work for producing episodes for the new installment.

The official Twitter page of "Younger" shared a photo of the crew looking happy to be reunited with each other.

"First day back excitement," the caption reads.

US Weekly reported and shared photos of the cast coming together last Tuesday, Feb. 20, in DUMBO, New York, to have their first table read.

Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann read the scripts for the first two episodes as their characters, Liza and Charles, respectively. They appear to have enjoyed their session, given that their characters ended on a thrilling note when Charles called Liza at Josh's (Nico Tortorella) wedding.

Later on, Foster and Hermann shared scenes with Miriam Shor as Diana, and they seem to couldn't hold their emotions together.

Duff was also present at the table read, and it appears that she will be in the crosshairs again in between Liza and her beau for season 5. Molly Bernard was also there to read as Lauren.

They were also joined by the newest series regular, Davis.

The premiere of "Younger" season 5 is yet to be confirmed.