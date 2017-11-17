'You're the Worst' Scores Fifth and Final Season From FXX; Series Returns 2018

(Photo: Facebook/youretheworst) "You're the Worst" season 5 premieres next year.

"You're the Worst" is coming to an end.

The hit comedy series has been picked up for a fifth and final season, according to reports. FX networks and series creator/showrunner Stephen Falk both decided to end the program's run with its upcoming season 5 that will debut next year.

"Making 'You're The Worst' has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners," Falk said in a press release. "I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we 'stick the landing' — which is a thing people say now that stupid 'Breaking Bad' had to end so damn perfectly," he continued.

The series, which premiered in July 2014, was never a ratings breakout. It did receive positive comments in season 1 though, as it offered a fresh approach on the traditional romantic comedy and how it portrayed important topics such as abortion, clinical depression and PTSD.

Instead of the usual "will they or won't they?" storyline, the program brought together two broken people — Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) — and explored why they are perfectly suited for each other.

The latest installment tackled the couple's relationship after a marriage proposal gone wrong in season 3. A huge part of season 4 saw the duo broken as they attempted to find a way back to each other.

Further details about the final season are still under wraps. However, there are speculations that it will see Jimmy and Gretchen finally tie the knot — giving fans the closure they have always wanted. Each episode could focus on the various stages of preparation before the pair's big day. This format does not seem unlikely since weddings bring up enough details to cause plenty of chaos, some drama and laughter.

"You're the Worst" season 5 is expected to premiere 2018 on FXX. The network has yet to announce an official release date.