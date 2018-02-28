YouTube Grants Logan Paul Access to Ads Once Again

REUTERS/Mike Blake

An update by streaming site YouTube has been released regarding the fate of disgraced vlogger Logan Paul and his channel. As it turns out, YouTube has decided to reinstate that advertisements on Paul's channel, but the 22-year-old will still be watched closely by the site.

Reports reveal that Paul's suspension has been partially lifted, as his videos have been once again granted monetization privileges. Even though Paul is eligible to make money off of his past videos, as well as any new ones that he plans on uploading, if ever, he is still ineligible to be part of the Google Preferred roster — which is the esteemed tier granted only to the most lucrative YouTube vloggers.

Paul has been cleared to gain access to normal advertisement platforms, as reported by Polygon, after a YouTube representative clarified that they have had a sit-down meeting with the 22-year-old, and he has claimed to fully comprehend the guidelines and rules of the video streaming giant.

During the suspension, YouTube removed Paul's videos from the recommended tab, which means that his videos would not be immediate accessible by viewers, and his YouTube Red series was temporarily put on hold. The suspension follows a disturbing and offensive video that Paul posted of a dead body in Aokigahara, or better known as the Japanese "suicide forest.

The probation period will last for 90 days and, during that time, YouTube will be closely monitoring Paul's posts. Furthermore, Paul's videos will still be ineligible to be part of the recommended videos tab, and non-subscribers will not be notified of any new activity. The decision on YouTube's part has been perceived by some people as a slight punishment for the offensive acts that Paul had done in the past.

It appears that Paul and his little brother, Jake, already have set their eyes on a new project that involves a boxing match against fellow YouTubers KSI and Deji, which is scheduled to be released later this year.