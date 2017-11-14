YouTube iOS App Reportedly Causing Battery Drain

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Apple launched the new iOS 11.1.1 update.

Just as when Apple fans thought the problems with the iOS 11 couldn't get any worse, reports that the Youtube iOS app is causing battery drain shows up. The company already acknowledged that its app is causing this issue and is "actively working to fix it."

The battery drain was first covered by tech blog PiunikaWeb and appears to be mainly affecting iPhones and iPads running the latest version of the operating system, iOS 11.1.1. Some users did report excellent battery life improvements with the latest update although others are still experiencing severe battery life problems. In addition to battery drain, some iPhone users also reported that the YouTube app is causing their device to run much hotter than usual when watching videos.

The fact that iPhone should not run hot while simply playing a video, points to a bug in either on YouTube app or the iOS itself that needs to be addressed. Recent developments suggest that it is the former after the company said it was "aware" of the bug and is working on a solution although no time frame was given on when a fix will arrive.

A bug fix update was recently launched by Youtube for its iOS app but the release notes do not specify what was changed. While waiting for a solution, iOS users worried about battery drain can uninstall the app and instead watch videos using the mobile YouTube website in Safari.

Calling the release of the iOS 11 a bumpy ride is an understatement as the first update immediately introduced numerous issues on both the system and its core apps. Subsequent updates only worsened the situation by adding new problems while only solving a fraction of the previous issues.

Unfortunately, the iOS 11.1.1 seems to be following the footsteps of past updates with users reporting that it's already causing serious problems. Unless an update specifically addresses a particular issue on their device, users are advised not to upgrade their software until such a time that each update doesn't cause any more issues.