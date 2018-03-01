YouTube Restores Ads in Logan Paul's Channel But Paul Is Not Yet Out of the Doghouse

Reuters/ Mike Blake Logan Paul during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in California

Vlogger Logan Paul is back on YouTube's monetization program, meaning his channel is going to start showing advertisements again. However, Paul's probation is not yet over after a very controversial video he uploaded recently showing a man who committed suicide in the Aokigahara forest.

After being handed out major punishments from YouTube, the video streaming giant once again allowed ads to operate in Paul's channel. According to Polygon, ads are back to Logan Paul Vlogs, but Paul is still out of the Google Preferred advertisements that are mostly for YouTube's top content creators. Paul is also still under a 90-day probation that restricts his videos from entering the Trending category, as well as sending out notifications to non-subscribers for his new uploads.

Polygon also reports that Paul and his team reviewed YouTube's community guidelines and advertiser-friendly guidelines to be observed all the time. Paul nor anyone from his team has not yet addressed the news. Despite the major backlash on Paul and his channel, the 22-year-old still continues to generate subscribers and support.

There are no further updates nor reports from YouTube if the company is considering putting back Paul's channel on the premium platform.

Paul came under fire after posting a video showing a man who took his own life in Japan's notorious suicide forest, Aokigahara. After being criticized by the public and celebrities, Paul took a short break from blogging but resumed after a few weeks. His comeback did not go so well with a number of people still noticing red flags in his most recent uploaded videos.

Paul is also involved in a beef with fellow YouTuber KSI who challenged him and his brother in a boxing match. There are still no confirmations if KSI and Paul are actually going to push through with the match, but the former is open and has even started his boxing training.