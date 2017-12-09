YouTube Reveals Top Video Game Trailers of 2017

YouTube has just put out the list for the top "game trailers," and a few unexpected titles have come out on top. This is the company's list of their top YouTube ad videos, though, so it's more skewed towards game promoters who spend a lot on paid views this year.

"Ads are determined by an algorithm that factors in organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention," Google explained in their list, which excludes even the top games of the year like "Super Mario Odyssey."

YouTube/Clash of Clans The "Clash of Clans: Hog Rider 360°" clip is the most watched game trailer ad in 2017, at more than 58.7 million views.

Given this criteria, one mobile game took the top spot by a mile from the next behind it. "Clash of Clans" released their "Clash of Clans: Hog Rider 360°" interactive video on Nov. 19 last year, and it has since tallied 58,732,261 views as of this time.

The second placer would have been "Super Mario Odyssey" at more than 23 million views, but Google did not include the hit game's YouTube trailer in this list, perhaps because Nintendo was not a big ad spender on the platform, although Venture Beat is still waiting on an official answer.

Number two on the list was instead taken up by the "Official Call of Duty: WWII Reveal Trailer" at 21.8 million views. 18.4 million viewers, meanwhile, tuned in to the "Despicable Me: Minion Rush – Google Play Trailer."

Not far behind is "Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Gameplay Trailer," at 14.2 million views. The humorous live-action "Destiny 2 – "Rally the Troops" Worldwide Reveal Trailer" attracted 12.9 million plays, while "Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!" recorded 11.8 views.

"Halo Wars 2 War of Wits: The Sale" took the seventh slot at 11.3 million views followed by "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run Trailer," which 8.7 million YouTube users played.

Rounding out the list is "The Avengers Project Announcement Trailer" and the "PES 2017 Mobile Launch Trailer," at 8.7 million and 8.6 million views, respectively.