Reuters/Mike Blake Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 13, 2017. Picture taken August 13, 2017.

Logan Paul has apologized following the immense backlash he has received with his recent video.

The YouTube personality recently received an adverse response to the video he had earlier posted, titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest...," which featured a deceased body. Logan Paul shot the video in Japan's infamous Aokigahara or what is most popularly known as "suicide forest" due to it being the site of hundreds of suicides. Now, the 22-year-old has taken to Twitter to address the issue he is currently facing as well as apologizing for his behavior.

"Let's start with this—I'm sorry," Paul explains via Twitter. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong," he added.

The video Paul has posted quickly garnered six million views in one day and has since been taken down by the YouTube star. In the video, he could be seen trekking through the forest with his friends clearly aware of what it is known for. However, Paul seemed so surprised when they came upon what seems to be someone hanging from a tree, calling out to the deceased and asking if they were being pranked.

According to the YouTuber, he posted the video not because of the views he would get but to spread suicide awareness. He even mentions this in the video, saying, "Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illness are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the 'haunted' aspect of the forest. This obviously just became very real, and obviously, a lotta people are going through a lotta s**t in their lives."

In his apology, he acknowledged that what he did was wrong and even told his fans not to defend saying that he did not handle his extensive influence and power carefully this time around.

However, despite clarifying his intentions and releasing a public apology, this did not stop the slew of criticisms from celebrities and fans who chided Paul for his "carelessness" and his disrespect for suicide victims.