YouTube TV Launches for Apple's tvOS Devices

YouTube TV official website Promotional picture for the Youtube TV.

Following its launch a few months ago, YouTube seems to be putting its live-TV streaming service to the test as recent reports have revealed that YouTube TV has debuted for several Roku devices as well as for those equipped with tvOS.

"Finally, live TV made for us. YouTube TV is here," YouTube said in a statement when they launched the YouTube TV. "Today, we're launching YouTube TV in the nation's largest metro areas—New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia—with more U.S. markets coming soon. A YouTube TV membership is only $35 a month, less than half the average cost of cable. And there are no commitments; you can cancel anytime."

Further reports reveal that YouTube TV first debuted with compatible Roku devices. However, the streaming giant has turned to social media to announce that just recently, YouTube TV is now available in the App Store for tvOS devices to get. Considering that the highly anticipated Super Bowl is nearing, YouTube might be testing out the capabilities of the YouTube TV. Despite the new developments for YouTube TV, critics have noted that it is still significantly lagging behind competitors like PlayStation Vue and Sling. Regardless, this does not mean that it does not stand a chance. Depending on how it performs during the upcoming Super Bowl, YouTube TV can either rocket to success or fall miserably below.

A lot more is expected to happen for YouTube TV. It is still in the beginning phases of its development and fans looking forward to seeing what more it can offer compared to its competitors. Considering this, more information is expected to be released in the coming months. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, YouTube TV is now available in the App Store for Apple TV owners.