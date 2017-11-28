YouTube Update Promises Fix To iOS 11 Battery Drain Bug

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017.

Youtube promises that the latest update to its app will fix the dreaded battery drain that has been plaguing iOS 11 devices. The release notes for the update say it "fixed an issue with battery usage" and so far, no issues have been reported.

Earlier this month, iPhone and iPad users began seeing severe battery issues when playing videos in the YouTube app. The issue appeared to be prevalent in devices running iOS 11.1.1. leading many to assume that it was just another in the string of issues that have been plaguing the operating system.

While the app has always been a battery hog, the battery drain was so severe that watching a 15-minute clip could use more than 10% of the iPhone's battery. This was clearly beyond normal which points to either iOS 11 or the app code itself that amplified its power usage significantly.

However, it was later revealed of those affected were later revealed to be those using YouTube versions 12.42 and 12.43 specifically regardless of the iOS version. This meant that users of the app experienced issues where the device would battery would quickly deplete and become unnaturally warm even if they didn't upgrade to the newest iOS 11.

Youtube quickly addressed the situation assuring fans that they are already working on a fix. They also advised users to use the Youtube website on their browsers to watch videos as they work on resolving the problem.

Finally, after two weeks, version 12.45 of the app was released. Among the issues the update resolved included the battery drain and so far, the app has yielded good results.

While there are still users that report some battery drain, it appears that most no longer experience the issue. There have been little reports of the iOS devices becoming unnaturally warm during the app's use.

Google has not revealed what caused the battery drain in the first place. What is important is that the issue has now been resolved.