Yowamushi Pedal Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime, “Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line.” This is the fourth season of the sports anime series, “Yowamushi Pedal,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Wataru Watanabe.

The fourth season of the Japanese sports anime series, "Yowamushi Pedal," is coming up, and the most recently released promotional video has just previewed the opening theme, which is performed Japanese rock band, Rhythmic Toy World.

The song titled "Boku no Koe (My Voice)," will reportedly be featured as the upcoming sequel anime's opening theme. Additionally, it has previously been announced that the ending theme, titled "Carry the Hope," will in turn be performed by The High Cadence, which is a rock band consisting of the series' main cast: Daiki Yamashita, who voices the main character, Sakamichi Onoda; Kousuke Toriumi, who voices Shunsuke Imaizumi; Jun Fukushima, who voices Shoukichi Naruko; Daisuke Kishio who is the voice behind Junta Teshima; Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who voices Hajime Aoyagi; and Hiro Shimono, who takes on the role of Issa Kaburagi.

The sequel anime, which is titled "Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line," will reportedly begin at the Inter-High competition, and may even take the narrative to its ultimate conclusion.

The anime series is based on Wataru Watanabe's sports manga series, which debuted in the 12th issue of Akita Shoten's "Weekly Shounen Champion," manga magazine in 2008. It has since been published in 53 collective volumes and has inspired three seasons of an anime series that debuted in 2013.

It has also inspired stage plays as well as live-action television series.

The series follows the story of a high school student, Sakamichi, who used to be just an otaku riding his commuter bike to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a round trip that is about a 90-kilometer stretch of steep slopes after school. His life drastically changes on that fateful day when he meets the school's cycling team and ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing.

"Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line" premieres on Monday, Jan. 8, late night at 2:05 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.