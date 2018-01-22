'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana' for PC Suffers Another Delay

(Photo: America, Inc.) An image from "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana."

The PC version of "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" has been delayed, NIS America has announced.

The studio explains in a lengthy statement that the delay was necessary to give them more time to put the game together, a herculean task that they admit they have underestimated.

We are once again pushing the release to an as-of-yet indeterminate date. We sincerely apologize for this delay, and we would like to explain in detail the reason why we are proceeding with the delay. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that many of you will be upset about this news. For that, and most importantly, for the delay, we are very sorry.

NIS America says that the issues they are focusing on in the "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" PC are the low framerate issues and memory leak problems.

While they managed to fix much of it, there are still lingering framerate drops in specific circumstances. Unfortunately, the systems needed to deal with this are not present on the PC platform, just on the PlayStation 4 so it is taking a while.

On the other hand, the memory leak issues on "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" will likely be rectified as early as this weekend, thanks to their less complicated nature. The process in doing this involves modifying the core level of data in the game.

As the PC version of the game was originally envisioned as a port, we avoided touching the core programming as much as possible and focused on PC performance optimization. However, in light of the feedback of those who have participated in the second beta test, we have concluded that we cannot avoid modifying the core programming.

Despite the delay of the "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" for PC, NIS America is still pushing through the rollout of the relocalization update for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita set for Jan. 30. After this, the attention of the developers will be solely on fixing the PC version:

Once the changes from the relocalization efforts have been implemented at the end of this month, we will be moving development to an entirely different developer who will primarily focus on frame rate improvements as well as other PC optimizations. Once that process begins, we will monitor the progress and determine the release schedule. We will also be sure to give regular updates to our progress. Again, we truly regret that we underestimated the severity of the issues that have surfaced (and how long it would take to resolve them), and for that, NIS America sincerely apologizes to all of you for this unexpected delay. We are fully aware of how much our fans have been anticipating this release and will do our very best to launch the game the way it is meant to be launched: without any issues, game-breaking bugs, or errors.

NIS America is offering refunds to those who already preordered "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" on the PC. No new release date has been announced though.