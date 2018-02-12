'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana' News: Nintendo Switch Story Trailer Released

NIS America An image from "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana"

NIS America has treated gamers with a brand new look at "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" for the Nintendo Switch with a story trailer released during the company's recent press event.

In the trailer that runs a minute and a half, fans new to the series can learn what started the trouble and adventure in the upcoming game, which was recently announced for the Nintendo Switch.

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" was first released on the PlayStation Vita in 2016 in Japan and then on the PS4 the following year during which it was brought to North America and Europe as well. Apart from a Switch version, the game is also being developed for PC. However, the latter was recently delayed to a date that is yet to be specified. The former, on the other hand, is still on track for its summer release.

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" will allow fans to experience an epic tale as they explore a curse island and uncover its mysteries including the blue-haired maiden known as Dana, who is featured in her own unique gameplay segments. Gamers will need to rescue shipwrecked passengers and help them take shelter in the village. In return, they will provide valuable service that will help not just improve the place, but also help players with their mission.

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" also allow users to switch between characters easily during battle. The official description for the highly-anticipated game reads, "Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in 'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.'"