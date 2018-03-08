'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana' News: NIS America President Confirms April Release for PC Version

NIS America Hummel, one of the characters featured in 'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana'

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana's" journey to the PC has not exactly been a problem-free one, with the version already having been delayed more than once.

Still, exhibiting patience may finally be set to pay off for PC players as they may be able to get their hands on the role-playing game sometime soon.

NIS America president Takuro Yamashita recently sat down for an interview with "Greg's RPG HeaveN," and during that brief chat, he finally revealed a new release window for the aforementioned game.

After taking a quick moment to check with someone offscreen if he could share the new release window, Yamashita then went ahead and revealed that the PC version of the RPG is now expected to be made available sometime next month.

Hopefully for fans, this new release window will stick, and they will indeed be able to experience the game that console players have already been going through for a while.

Once "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" is finally released for the PC, players who prefer that platform will be able to join protagonist Adol Christin as he attempts to regain his bearings after the ship he was on was attacked by a gigantic creature of the sea.

Players will then have to figure out how to make their way through the Isle of Seiren, a location that is believed to be cursed.

Adol will also have to understand why he is suddenly dreaming about an unknown girl with blue hair.

To help players out, the game will feature other sub characters that should provide valuable companionship as Adol tries to unravel the mysteries of the island and of the girl with the blue hair.

Along the way, players can also expect to run into some enemies who will likely make their journey through the game more difficult.

More news about "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" should be made available soon.