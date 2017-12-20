Studio Pierrot Official Site Promotional image released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the “Yu Yu Hakusho” anime series. it features series main protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi on the foreground, along with Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiei, and Kurama.

An official release date has been revealed for the upcoming "Yu Yu Hakusho" original animation that was previously announced at the Jump Festa 2018 event.

The special page, which has been launched by Studio Pierrot for the anime series' 25th anniversary, has reportedly announced the official release date for the upcoming original animation, which will be bundled with the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray box set that has been scheduled for release in 2018.

The announcement states that the box set will be divided into four parts, which will then be released for four consecutive months in the latter half of next year. The special original animation will be bundled with the fourth and final installment.

The first box set will contain episodes 1–26, which comprise the "Spirit Detective" arc. It will also be bundled with the two movies, "Yu Yu Hakusho: The Movie," which was released in 1993, and "Yu Yu Hakusho the Movie: Poltergeist Report," which was in turn released in 1994. This will also be the first time that the second movie is being released on Blu-ray. It will ship next year on July 27.

The second box set will include the next 40 episodes that comprise the "Dark Tournament" arc and is scheduled to be released on Aug. 28. The third box set will then include the next 28 episodes that comprise the "Sensui" arc, and it is set to ship on Sept. 26.

Along with the special original animation, the fourth box set will also include the final 18 episode of the anime series, which are collectively known as the "Demon World" arc. Raw and credit-less versions of the opening and closing themes will also be included in all four sets.

The fourth box set will be released on Oct. 26.

"Yu Yu Hakusho" tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a 14-year-old delinquent, who dies ahead of his time after saving a child from a car accident. He is then resurrected by the Spirit World as a Spirit Detective, who hunts and defeats demons that are roaming the human world.