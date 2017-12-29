Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru,” which is part of Studio Gokumi’s media project called the “Takahiro IV Project.”

The six-episode sequel to Studio Gokumi's Japanese fantasy anime series, "Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero)," is about to come to an end, but first, it will be taking a break for the holidays.

The sequel anime, which is subtitled "Yuusha no Shou (Hero Chapter)," began airing in November as part of the series' second season, following the seven-episode, "Washio Sumi no Shou (Washio Sumi Chapter)," which was basically just the television version of a previously released three-part anime film.

The penultimate episode, titled "Incomparable Heart," which aired last Friday, Dec. 22, has just opened doors to an exciting finale with Yuna preparing for the Shinkon and the heroes being assigned what could possibly be their final task; that is, to fend off an attack by a Vertex on the human world until the Shinkon is complete.

Shinju is dying, and with his death comes the destruction of the human race, which is something that Yuna cannot bring herself to allow despite protests and doubts from her friends. Is it really worth it to sacrifice herself in a Shinkon marriage to a dying god for the sake of humanity? Yuna seems really set on going through with the ceremony. And although they may have their doubts, the heroes will just as well be forced to go out there and defeat the Vertex at all cost.

But what favorable outcome can possibly come from Yuna's sacrifice? What's the worst that could happen to humans should the heroes fail to defeat the Vertex, or Yuna ultimately decides to not go through with the Shinkon marriage?

The upcoming final episode, titled "Only You Can Make Me Happy," has all the answers, and it seems that up to the very last moment, Yuna will be asking the heroes to believe in the humans' potentials for change.

"Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru: Yuusha no Shou" episode 6 airs on Friday, Jan. 5 late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.