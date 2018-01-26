'Yume Nikki' Remake Release Date: 3D Reboot of Cult Classic Game to Hit Steam on Feb. 23

Yume Nikki Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming horror video game, "Yume Nikki: Dream Diary," a reboot of the 2004 cult classic game, "Yume Nikki" by Japanese game developer Kikiyama.

A reboot of "Yume Nikki," the 2004 cult horror video game, is coming in February.

The game, which is titled "Yume Nikki: Dream Diary," will reportedly feature a host of returning characters along with the characters that were cut from the original game by the creator Kikiyama.

The upcoming game looks to be in a 3D adventure game format that brings together elements from the 2004 game and other remarkable indie titles to date. The interface will be in both English and Japanese, according to the language box on Steam. However, since the "Full Audio" and "Subtitles" boxes remain unchecked, fans are speculating that the reboot will be containing no dialogue, just like the original game.

The game is the collaborative project of the original games' fans within the Kadokawa Corporation's RPG Maker Team and Active Gaming Media's development team and was created with the full cooperation of the original game creator, who has also supervised the project.

To commemorate the upcoming release of the reboot, Japanese game distributor AGM Playism has released the original "Yume Nikki" game on Steam earlier this month.

The game lets players encounter a host of surrealistic horror creatures and locations through the dreams of a reclusive character named Madotsuki. It was originally created using RPG Maker 2003 with its primary objective being that the player needs to collect items known as "effects" in order to complete the game.

The official site for the game has shared some of the images from the game, which feature character designs for familiar characters like Madotsuki, Poniko, Monoe, and Monoko a Toriningen. There are also a couple of sketches depicting a freaky creature that has not yet been seen in the original game.

"Yume Nikki: Dream Diary" rolls out on Friday, Feb. 23, on Steam. Aside from English and Japanese, the interface will also be available in eight other languages, including French, Spanish, Korean, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese.